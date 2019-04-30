MILLINOCKET, Maine — Two women from Millinocket last seen Sunday night were found safe Tuesday morning by the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens said the pair were found at about 8:30 a.m. by a Maine Warden Service aircraft standing by their disabled vehicle on Caucomgomac Road in T6 R15, an area about 50 miles northwest of Millinocket.

Aprylle Tapley, 40, and her friend Tammy Michaud, 44, were last spotted by Sunday by a game warden near the Golden Road/Telos Road intersection near Ripogenus Dam on Chesuncook Lake.

They became stuck after their SUV struck a rock and punctured their oil pan, wardens said.

Search plans were finalized Monday night with assistance from the Millinocket Police Department and a team was dispatched Tuesday morning, including two warden service planes and 10 wardens searching by vehicle. Pilot Jeff Beach, a game warden chief, first spotted the pair from above.

A tow vehicle removed the disabled SUV.

The Maine Warden Service urges all traveling on remote roads this time of year to use caution, be prepared with the proper gear, understand cell phone coverage is limited in these areas, and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

The Warden Service said it has responded to multiple calls of vehicles broken down or stuck on back country roads in the past week.