AUGUSTA (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration tells The Associated Press that a $2 million effort to combat the opioid crisis has helped 108 uninsured Mainers access treatment.

That's short of the administration's goal of 170 uninsured individuals. But it's up from five uninsured Mainers in 2017, when lawmakers funded the Opioid Health Home program.

Some providers said the program didn't reimburse enough. LePage's administration failed to provide lawmakers with several required updates on the program.

Still, the effort has funded medication-assisted treatment for 64 uninsured Mainers at Groups Recover Together.

Lawmakers recently appropriated $6.6 million for a "hubs-and-spokes" model to cover intensive, intermediate and long-term opioid treatment.

A spokeswoman said Maine's health department is implementing emergency rule changes to update the Opioid Health Home program in light of the new model.

© NEWS CENTER Maine