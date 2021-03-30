2 men found dead in Farmington home Tuesday morning

A Farmington police officer went to the home after the department received a call asking for someone to check on two residents. Upon arrival, the bodies were found.

FARMINGTON, Maine — Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said the bodies of two men were found in a home in Farmington Tuesday morning.

Moss said the Farmington Police Department received a call around 9:15 a.m. asking for someone to check the well-being of two residents who live on High Street. A Farmington police patrolman responded to the home with NorthStar Emergency Medical Services and discovered the bodies of two men, according to Moss.

The Farmington Police Department, Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit - South, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department remain on scene as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Moss said they are expected to continue the investigation into the coming days. Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team are processing the scene at this time, according to Moss.