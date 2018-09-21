BOSTON (NECN) —New England Aquarium officials are responding after two whales washed up on Boston-area beaches on Friday morning.

New England Aquarium officials responded to Revere Beach on Friday morning after a whale washed ashore there. The approximately 25-foot long humpback whale was found before 8 a.m. Officials said it is the same marine animal that was first spotted floating in the waters near Gloucester shores two weeks ago.

The whale first washed up on a beach in Cohasset, where it was examined by a team from New England Aquarium. Afterwards, officials decided to tow it out to sea. Now they are working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to decide on how to dispose of it.

A second whale was also found on Friday near Boston Light on Little Brewster Island in Boston Harbor. No further details were immediately available.

These are just the latest of several deceased whales that have washed ashore recently in Massachusetts. Officials say whale deaths have increased this year, but are unsure why.

