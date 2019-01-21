HOULTON, Maine — A man from Washburn was seriously hurt Monday when his car lost control along snow-covered I-95 in Houlton while trying to pass a loaded fuel tanker.

The crash happened at 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes.

According to Maine State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Clark, the car attempted to pass truck and lost traction. The car went left, struck the gaurdrail, then slid under the tanker truck's wheels, coming to a rest in the middle of I-95.

The H.O. Bouchard tanker was loaded with fuel at the time.

Sgt. Clark said the crash caused a chain reaction involving four bucket trucks from New Brunswick, a tractor-trailer loaded with salt and a pickup truck.

Police said the car's driver, Ricki Hammond, 45, was seriously hurt in the crash, though his injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Hammond was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital.

Police said a passenger in one of the bucket trucks had injuries to his face and right leg but was not taken to the hospital.

Both lanes of I-95 were blocked for three hours while crews worked to move and tow vehicles from the scene.