LISBON, Maine — A head-on crash Friday in Lisbon prompted the response of a Life Flight helicopter, and one woman was flown to the hospital.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. along Route 9 or Ridge Road near Webster Road. Lisbon's police and fire departments responded along with Sabattus' police and fire departments.

First responders upon arrival found two vehicles that had collided head-on. One driver was found entrapped inside her vehicle, police said.

According to Lisbon Police Chief Hagan, witnesses told police that a vehicle being driven by a 52-year-old woman crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle, which was being driven by a 37-year-old woman.

A Life Flight helicopter flew the entrapped driver to Central Maine Medical Center, police said. The other woman was taken by ambulance to CMMC.

Police were not immediately aware of the extent of injuries to the two women, nor did they specify which was taken by Life Flight to CMMC.

Hagan said alcohol may have been a factor.

Brunswick police assisted with the scene reconstruction.

Police suggested all drivers to avoid the area. Based on real-time traffic maps, the road appeared to be back open shortly before 11 p.m.