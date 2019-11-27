WESTFIELD, Maine — Route 1 in Westfield was closed down for about an hour Monday morning after a crash that involved a Maine Dept. of Transportation plow truck, a Pepsi tractor-trailer truck, and three other cars collided.

At about 6:30 a.m. Dylan Noland of Linneus was driving a Nissan sedan when he clipped the front plow of an MDOT plow truck, driven by Troy Doody.

Maine State Police

This collision caused the Nissan to spin around where it struck a Honda sedan, driven by Janet Grivois of Grand Isle driving behind the plow truck.

The initial crash ripped the plow off the front of the truck causing it to hit a Toyota sedan, driven by Michael Smith of Etna who had been driving behind the Nissan.

The Toyota lost control, spinning across the road, hitting the guardrail. It bounced off the guardrail it was hit in the right rear corner by a Pepsi tractor-trailer truck.

Maine State Police

Police said Dylan Noland and Janet Grivois were brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Pepsi truck and the plow truck were driven from the scene.

The other 3 vehicles were towed by Brewers Service and Impact Auto.

The Maine State Police were assisted by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Department, MDOT and Crown Ambulance.