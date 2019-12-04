HINSDALE, N.H. — N.H. State Police are searching for the suspect of a homicide shooting after two people were found dead in a Hinsdale home Thursday afternoon.

The Hinsdale Police Department did a welfare check at 240 Plain Road in the town the afternoon of Thursday, April 11. During their check, they found the bodies of Neal Bolster, 29, and Aaliyah Jacobs, 19, inside of the home.

On Friday, the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of both Bolster and Jacobs' deaths were gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, according to N.H. State Police.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Derrick Shippee, 28. Police say Shippee has been charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Police are searching for Shippee, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. Shippee is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, and who has brown air and hazel eyes.

Police are warning the public that Shippee may have a handgun. Anyone who sees or encounters Shippee should not approach him and should instead immediately contact police.

The investigation into these deaths is still ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Det. Sergeant Shawn Skahan of the N.H. State Police at 603-223-8494 or shawn.skahan@dos.nh.gov.