GARDINER, Maine — Two people are dead after a deadly shooting at a Gardiner home. Authorities are calling the incident an apparent murder-suicide.

A man and a woman were both fatally shot sometime Tuesday morning at the property of a home on Fairview Street in Gardiner, according to state Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

The man's body was found outside the house, McCausland said, and the woman died after being rushed to a hospital in Augusta.

State police told McCausland they're investigating the two deaths as a likely murder-suicide and that there is no danger to the public.

Exact details of law enforcement's initial response were not immediately provided, however, the Kennebec Journal reports both state and local police responded at about 11:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots at 16 Fairview St.

You are not alone. The Maine Crisis Hotline is 1-888-568-1112 and the National Suicide Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.