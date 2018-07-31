JAY (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Two people in Jay were arrested Monday by drug agents and charged with selling heroin and crack cocaine.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland said agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) seized 121 grams of heroin and 82 grams of cocaine during the bust. The total street value is estimated to be about $45,000.

McCausland said the Jay Police Department and MDEA investigated leads received Sunday that alleged drugs being sold out of apartment No. 1 at 446 Main St. in Jay.

Agents went to the apartment Monday and located two people inside: 37-year-old Angie Braley of Jay and 20-year-old Darnell Smith of New York. Both were arrested and taken to Franklin County Jail without incident, McCausland said.

Both Braley and Smith were charged with Class A aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (heroin), Class A aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (cocaine).

Braley was also charged with Class D violation of conditions of release.

Bail was set at $20,000 cash for Braley and $100,000 for Smith.

Farmington and Wilton police officers, as well as Franklin County sheriff's deputies, assisted drug agents with the arrests and seizure.

© NEWS CENTER Maine