YORK, Maine — Two people have been arrested and charged after police found cocaine, Xanax pills, and a loaded firearm in a car during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Maine State Police said on August 15 at 9 p.m., a trooper, who is also a member of the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement team, stopped a car heading northbound on the Maine turnpike in York.

During the traffic stop, police said they noticed something suspicious and, as a result, called a K-9 to the scene.

The K-9 sniffed the car and alerted the trooper to the presence of narcotics. A search resulted in the seizure of 141 grams of cocaine, 880 Xanax pills, and a loaded firearm.

Maine State Police said Terrell Walker, 28, of Orono and Torrey Santos, 20, of Westbrook were arrested and taken to York County Jail.

They were each charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking drugs.

Bail has been set at $25,000 per person.