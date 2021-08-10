2 adults, 1 child injured after being shocked in Eddington campground pool

The pool is closed until the investigation and assessments can be made

EDDINGTON, Maine — Several people, including a child, were hospitalized following an electric shock in an Eddington swimming pool Monday afternoon, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Eddington Fire Department responded to the Cold River Campground on Route 178 in Eddington around 2:30 p.m. Monday for reports that people were “electrocuted” while in the pool.

Two adults and one child who were in the pool were taken to the hospital with injuries, the Eddington Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. Several others were in the pool at the time of the shock but were not injured or taken to the hospital.

The campground owner, Kathy Medeiros, told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday that the boy who was injured is 8 years old. One of the adults who was injured was older and his heart was racing, and the other was a woman who jumped into the pool. They were all taken to the hospital, but Medeiros said as of Tuesday, everyone is “fine and doing well.” Two have been released from the hospital and the other is in the process of being discharged.

The pool is closed until the investigation and assessments can be made. The Maine State Electrical Inspector is leading the investigation. Versant Power and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Kern Butler, the Maine State Electrical Inspector for the Penobscot County region, said Tuesday they are not releasing any information at this time because it's an ongoing investigation.

Note: The post above incorrectly states that two children and one adult were injured. The Eddington Fire Department and the campground owner confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine two adults and one child were taken to the hospital.