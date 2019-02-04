ROCHESTER, N.H. — A 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the June 2018 shooting death of a woman in Rochester, New Hampshire.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Belanger, according to the New Hampshire attorney general and Rochester police chief.

Belanger, who's currently in custody in Maine completing a sentence that ends Friday, is accused of shooting 24-year-old Billy Ahearn with a pistol in the area of South Main Street at about midnight between June 5-6 of last year.

Authorities in June 2018 said Ahearn was found at the scene along with three other adults, though police initially suspected two groups to have been involved in the incident. She had been walking along the street.

Ahearn later died at a local hospital from a single gunshot wound.

Belanger is charged with alternative counts of second-degree murder; one for "knowingly causing the death of Ms. Ahearn by shooting her with a pistol," and the other for "recklessly causing the death of Ms. Ahearn, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting her with a pistol," according to the AG's office.

The warrant has been lodged and will activate as soon as Belanger completes his sentence in Maine on April 5. Authorities plan to at that point detain him on the warrant and take him to New Hampshire for an arraignment.