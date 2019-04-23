SEABROOK, N.H. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

The Seabrook Police Department on Tuesday identified the driver as Lily Dore of Hampton, New Hampshire.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Route 286 in the area of the Seabrook Waste Water Treatment Plant

When police arrived at the scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

RELATED >> Fatal car crash in Seabrook, NH

An autopsy was subsequently conducted to confirm identity.

The manner of death and the timeline of events leading up to the crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Frank Brown at the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200.