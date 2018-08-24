BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Thousand are expected to turn out for the 17th annual American Folk Festival when kicks off Friday night in Bangor.

Acts from all over the country and the world are on the line up, along with dozens of food trucks and crafts on the Bangor Waterfront.

“Part of the charm of the American Folk Festival is welcoming new people to Bangor, and that includes both festival attendees and performers,” executive director Heather McCarthy said.

Organizers have been working all year planning the ‘international block party’ across four stages, with at least 15 performing acts and 65 vendors for the three-day event.

FRIDAY : 6-10PM (Schedule)

: 6-10PM (Schedule) SATURDAY : 12-10PM (Schedule)

: 12-10PM (Schedule) SUNDAY: 12-6:30PM (Schedule)

From Puerto Rico Salsa to Texas Blues and Breakdance, there is something on tap for everyone with some of the most diverse performances yet.

I’m first in line! I’m so excited! 👋🏼 I’m live in Bangor talking food at The American Folk Festival this weekend! #wakeMEup #foodiefroomkin pic.twitter.com/1sklAAcTSL — Cory Froomkin 🌩 (@CoryFroomkin) August 24, 2018

“It’s always nice for us as an organization to bring more new people to Eastern Maine to experience this wonderful place and its wonderful people,” McCarthy said.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be live from the waterfront all weekend. The NEWS CENTER Now team will 'hit the road' with the a live show starting at 5PM Friday.

The gates open Friday at 6PM with the annual parade. Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of $20. You can visit AmericanFolkFestival.com for more info.

