17-year-old using phone while driving blows through stop sign, T-bones truck in Gray, police say

GRAY, Maine — A 17-year-old who was using his phone while driving ignored a stop sign and hit a pickup truck in Gray Saturday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the teen from Yarmouth was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta when he did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Lewiston Road (Route 100) and Mayall Road just after 6 p.m.

They said he hit 62-year-old Steven Dee of New Gloucester, "broadside" who was driving north on Route 100 in a 2006 Ford pickup truck.

They said driver inattention/distraction and failure to stop at a stop sign have been determined to be the cause of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office and Gray Fire/EMS responded to the scene and found "significant property damage" to both vehicles from the crash.

Deputies said both drivers suffered minor injuries and were evaluated and treated on scene.

They said the driver of the Jetta, a juvenile, was operating a motor vehicle on interim license while using an electronic device or mobile telephone.

People under age 18 may not operate a motor vehicle while using a mobile telephone or handheld electronic device.

"This means an operator of a motor vehicle that is under the age of 18 cannot manipulate, talk into or interact with a mobile telephone or handheld electronic device," the state's Bureau of Highway Safety website reads.

Fines range from $50 for the first offense to $250 for the second or subsequent offense.

Maine has two other distracted driving law which can be found here under 29-A �2116., 29-A �2118., 29-A �2119. Fines vary depending on the distracted driving law.