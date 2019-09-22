MILTON, N.H. — A teenager was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center after drowning in Milton Pond in New Hampshire late Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, when Milton police, along with Farmington fire and rescue arrived at the scene, a female who was unrelated to the victim was in the water searching for him.

Police located the male shortly after arriving where he was found underwater.

The victim was found unconscious and removed from the pond with the assistance of the Farmington Fire Department.

First responders were successful in regaining a pulse in the victim.

The victim was transported to Frisbie Hospital in Rochester in critical condition.

After an investigation at the Frisbie Hospital in Rochester, the victim was identified as a 17-year-old male from Milton, New Hampshire.

He was transported to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld pending notification of family.