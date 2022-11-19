16-year-old killed in ATV accident in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Maine — A 16-year-old is dead following an ATV accident in Belgrade on Friday night.
Witnesses told police the teenage boy from Oakland was driving on Manchester Road around 11:43 p.m. He then passed two cars on the left side of the road while speeding and lost control of his ATV at Wings Mills Road and Manchester Road, according to an email by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant J. Chris Read.
Read said the teen was allegedly thrown off the ATV, while the ATV was still moving.
Police said the victim was not wearing a helmet.
The crash is under investigation.