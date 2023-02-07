16-year-old boy drowns in Deer Lake after suffering suspected 'medical event'

MAINE, USA — Maine Game Wardens recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy after he drowned in Deer Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Game wardens were called to the Deer Lake Campground in Township 34, near Beddington in Hancock County, around 4 p.m., a release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.
Officials said the boy was swimming with friends and family when he suffered a suspected "medical event," went under the water, and never resurfaced.
According to the release, family members and other witnesses tried to recover the boy but could not find him. A dive team later recovered the body roughly 60 feet from shore in 7 feet of water.