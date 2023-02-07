16-year-old boy drowns in Deer Lake after suffering suspected 'medical event'

The Maine Warden Service said the boy was swimming with family and friends off the beach at Deer Lake Campground when he went under the water and never resurfaced.

MAINE, USA — Maine Game Wardens recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy after he drowned in Deer Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Game wardens were called to the Deer Lake Campground in Township 34, near Beddington in Hancock County, around 4 p.m., a release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.

Officials said the boy was swimming with friends and family when he suffered a suspected "medical event," went under the water, and never resurfaced.

According to the release, family members and other witnesses tried to recover the boy but could not find him. A dive team later recovered the body roughly 60 feet from shore in 7 feet of water.