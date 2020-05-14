WEST PARIS, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after falling into the stream at Snow Falls in West Paris Thursday afternoon.

The girl reportedly fell from a cliff and into the stream below.

Emergency responders made their way to the scene, and along the way received more calls that the girl had grabbed onto rocks along the stream's edge.

Once on scene, fire and rescue personnel were able to get a life jacket and a series of ropes to the girl, and hoisted her from the stream using a rope hoist system.

They pulled her up about 30 feet to the road.

The girl was transported to Stephens Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and hypothermia.

