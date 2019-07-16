CANAAN, Maine — A 15-year-old boy who reportedly left his family's camp in Canaan has been found safe and is now back with his family, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said sometime around noon Tuesday.

Wardens, deputies and troopers had been searching for the boy after his family reached out to law enforcement agencies.

According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, an investigator with the Maine Warden Service requested that Sheriff Lancaster's agency notify the public of the boy's disappearance, which occurred Monday.

Facebook/Somerset County Sheriff's Office

Cameron LaMontagne left his family's camp on Sibley Pond in Canaan at about 6:30 p.m., the investigator told Lancaster. LaMontagne had last been seen walking toward Route 23 along Halls Bridge Road, west of the pond.

The boy's family reported LaMontagne had no cell phone and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue athletic shorts and black sandals.

Anyone who had contact or knew the whereabouts of LaMontagne was asked to contact the Maine Warden Service at 207-695-3756, Maine State Police at 1-800-432-7381 or the Somerset County Sheriff's Office at 207-474-6386.