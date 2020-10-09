15-year-old boy riding motorized bike killed in Machiasport crash

Crash reconstruction and forensic mapping are being conducted by Maine State Police, along with a vehicle autopsy.

MACHIASPORT, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Machiasport Wednesday evening, involving a car and a motorized bicycle.

The bicycle rider, Garrett Sprague, 15, of Machiasport, died as a result of his injuries.

The car involved was a 2011 Buick LaCrosse driven by Caleb Norton, 20, of Machiasport.



Around 7:15 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash on Port Road.

According to police, Norton was driving east while the bicycle was traveling west, and the collision occurred in the eastbound lane. Troopers said they learned the motorized bicycle was in the oncoming lane for unknown reasons.

Crash reconstruction and forensic mapping are being conducted by Maine State Police, along with a vehicle autopsy.

Poor visibility is a factor in the crash, according to police. They said there was a thick fog at the time of the crash.