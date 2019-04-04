BRIDGEWATER, Maine — Fifteen people were injured Thursday morning in a crash along Route 1 in Aroostook County involving a sheriff's office transport van and a church van.

Both vans were demolished in the collision, which happened around 7:30 a.m. on Bunker Hill and shut down Route 1 for about an hour.

The crash was among a dozen in the region Thursday, all of which were attributed to high winds and whiteout conditions.

Winds were gusting 25-35 mph at the time in northern Maine, NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists report.

Nine inmates were in one van, owned by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, headed north to court in either Presque Isle or Caribou, according to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland. Maine State Police Troop F reported only seven inmates, with two officers in the front of the van.

The other van, owned by Full Gospel Assembly of Mars Hill, included some adults but mostly teenagers, McCausland said.

Troop F said the van was traveling south with seven passengers.They said it lost control on snow and ice and "completely crossed into [the inmate van's] lane."

McCausland said the injuries suffered in the crash included broken bones, lacerations, bumps, bruises and complaints of pain. Some were extricated from the vans by fire crews, he said.

Those injured were taken to hospitals in Presque Isle and Houlton.

Six ambulances were called to the scene to take the injured to hospitals. State police said a Houlton ambulance was involved in its own crash when it was unable to stop because of the icy road near the crash site of the two vans.

The ambulance did not have any patients on it at the time as it sideswiped a car and went off the road, McCausland said. An EMT had minor injuries.

State police said in a preliminary report that the driver of the church van, a 41-year-old woman from Mars Hill, was driving "too fast for road conditions."

The inmate van's driver was a 29-year-old man from Oakfield. State police did not say speed was involved with his vehicle.

The other crashes in Aroostook County were in Caswell, Easton, Monticello, Nashville Plantation and Westfield. McCausland said some of those involved were injured, though none of which were considered life-threatening.

Assisting state police and the sheriff's office were U.S. Border Patrol and Protection, Bridgewater Fire Department, Littleton Fire Department, Maine Department of Transportation, Monticello Fire Department and ambulance crews from Houlton, Crown and Presque Isle.