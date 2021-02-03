15-car accident closes Route 1 between Presque Isle and Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine — Route 1 between Presque Isle and Caribou is closed due to a crash involving 15 cars, Presque Isle dispatch confirmed Tuesday afternoon to NEWS CENTER Maine.
There are some injuries, but none are known to be life-threatening at this time.
Poor visibility and road conditions are believed to be the cause of the crash. Aroostook County Sheriffs Office asked drivers to stay off the roads in a Facebook post.
In addition, Mars Hill route 1a from Mars Hill to four corners closed is for an accident.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.