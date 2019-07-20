GREENLAND, New Hampshire — A New Jersey man was arrested for traveling more than 140 miles per hour on I-95 in New Hampshire.

Around 8:00 a.m. Saturday, a New Hampshire State Police aircraft above I-95 noticed a Jeep traveling at an extremely high rate of speed and clocked it at 142 mph, according to NHSP. The speed limit in the area was 65 mph.

Fifty-one-year-old Eric Joseph of Short Hills, NJ was stopped, arrested and charged with Reckless Operation.

When asked why he was traveling at that speed. Joseph stated that he was just traveling home to New Jersey.

Joseph is due to appear in court in September.