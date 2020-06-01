CANTON, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old girl was was hit by a plow Monday morning while walking to the bus stop with her sister..

The department said it happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Point Road in Canton.

Stewart Turner, 46, of Mexico was driving his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, with a plow, when the plow hit a 14-year-old girl and threw her up over a snowbank.

The girl was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.