STRONG, Maine — Officials are asking for the public's help finding a teenager who went missing Wednesday afternoon after heading to a friend's house.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Emma Moody, 14, of Strong was last seen around 1 p.m. July 3 in Anson. She had been dropped off at a friend's home but left in the middle of the night without telling anyone where she was going.

Moody is about five feet, six inches tall and weighs 116 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Moody was last seen wearing a brown and white striped shirt, ripped jeans, white Adidas shoes, and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the missing girl is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at 207-778-6140. The case number reference is 19-26907.