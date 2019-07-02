DOVER, N.H. — The Dover Police Department and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the unattended death of a 14-year-old boy, according to a press release sent out by the department.

The Dover Police Department and Dover Fire and Rescue responded to the boy's residence on Cottonwood Drive around 6:07 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 after family members found the boy unresponsive.

The boy, Brian Schultz, was declared deceased on-scene, according to the release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of Schultz's death. Based on evidence and information gathered at this time, the death does not appear to be the result of foul play, according to the Dover Police Department.

The department says it likely will not release any further information regarding this case.