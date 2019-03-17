PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Maine State Police announced Monday that a 14-month-old boy was the victim of a murder-suicide in Presque Isle Sunday.

Police responded to a standoff at a home on 728 Reach Road in Presque Isle early the morning of March 17. Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police, told NEWS CENTER Maine the standoff ended in a murder-suicide.

According to State Police, 14-month-old Quinten Leavitt was shot and killed by his father, Matthew Leavitt, who then shot and killed himself.

The State Medical Examiner's Office conducted autopsies on the bodies Monday and said that both males each died from a single gunshot wound.

State Police finished gathering evidence at Leavitt's home Monday.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.