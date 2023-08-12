13-year-old reported missing in Auburn

Police say Saphira Gelestino has been missing since Saturday morning. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Auburn Police.

AUBURN, Maine — A 13-year-old from Auburn has been reported missing.

According to a Facebook post from the Auburn Police Department, Saphira Gelestino has not been seen since Saturday morning.

According to the post, Gelestino was last seen wearing a knit sweater with gray leggings. It adds she has short blonde hair, but does not mention her eye color, weight, or height.

Police believe her last known location was in New Hampshire, but it is possible she is in Kittery Maine.