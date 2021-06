MDIFW Communications Director Mark Latti confirmed Monday night that the girl drowned. Her condition is unknown at this time.

GREENE, Maine — A 13-year-old girl drowned in Cherry Pond in Greene on Monday night, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) Communications Director Mark Latti confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

The status of the girl's health is unknown at this time.

Latti said the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office was also on the scene.