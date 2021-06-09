13-year-old girl dies a day after being pulled from Androscoggin River

In a release Wednesday, Chief Deputy William Gagne of the Androscoggin County Chief Sheriff's Office identified the girl as Isha Ali of Lewiston.

GREENE, Maine — A 13-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was pulled from the Androscoggin River in Greene on Monday.

In a release Wednesday, Androscoggin County Chief Sheriff's Deputy William Gagne identified the girl as Isha Ali of Lewiston. She died at approximately 6:50 pm. Tuesday.

According to Gagne, Ali was not wearing a life jacket and reportedly did not know how to swim.

The incident took place in an area of the river commonly known as Cherry Pond, which is accessible by the River Roade. Gagne said Ali was playing in the water with friends and family when she went underwater around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Corporal David Chabot of the Maine Warden Service and Deputy Darian Nadeau of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office began a search. Ali was eventually located and brought to shore, where CPR and other life-saving measures were started, according to Gagne.

Gagne said Ali was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and eventually transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.