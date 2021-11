The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Hannah Thomas, 13, of Buckfield was last seen Sunday when she left her home on foot.

BUCKFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from Buckfield.

Officials say, Hannah Thomas, 13, of Buckfield was last seen Sunday when she left her home on foot.

They also say it's possible she could be headed to Lewiston or further south.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (207) 743-9554.