13 service members killed in Afghanistan honored in ceremony at Portland Head Light

The ceremony also honored sailors killed in action aboard USS Eagle 56, the last war vessel that was sunk during World War II by an enemy combatant.

PORTLAND, Maine — The 13 service members killed in Afghanistan were honored in Maine on Monday.

It was all part of a color guard ceremony at the top of Portland Head Light.

The ceremony also honored sailors killed in action aboard USS Eagle 56, the last war vessel that was sunk during World War II by an enemy combatant.

One sailor involved in Monday's ceremony said honoring the lives lost reminded him of why he made an oath to the U.S. Navy 15 years ago.

"The lighthouse is a beacon of strength, not only for Maine, but also representative of the entire country. And having the honor of standing up there with my fellow service members, it gave me a great deal of pride," said Petty Officer First Class Chris Roush.

At the end of the ceremony, the US Navy Blue Angels flew overhead.