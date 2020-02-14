LEVANT, Maine — Maine State Police say young autistic boy from Levant who was missing has been found safe. 12-year-old Isaiah Farrington was missing from Balsam Lane in Levant.

He was found inside the South Levant Church attempting to get warm, police say.

He had last been seen at 10:20 a.m. Friday by his father at home, then again at 12:30 this afternoon on the Horseback Road by a bus driver, police say.

Farrington is 100 pounds, 5’ 2” with dyed red hair with blue eyes. He is sensitive to bright lights and sound, but is high-functioning, verbal, and will respond to his name. He also will run away if chased.

State Police, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service actively searched in Levant, aided by police dogs.