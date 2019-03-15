ALTON, N.H. — A shooting Friday morning in Alton, New Hampshire, reportedly left at least one person dead.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reports an 11-year-old child was taken into custody by law enforcement in connection with the shooting, which occurred at or near a home on Dobbins Way.

Two people were reportedly shot in the incident.

Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois told the newspaper the case was a homicide investigation.

An hours-long search by state and local police ensued for a suspect who "was still at large and armed," the Union Leader reports. By 9:30 a.m., the "critical incident" had concluded, state police tweeted.

Schools in the area were under a soft lockdown that has since been lifted, the Associated Press reports.

Few details were initially released, however, the AG's office said there was no apparent threat to the public.

Additional information was expected to be released at a later time.