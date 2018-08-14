SACO (AP) — Maine officials say 11 dead seals, most of them pups, have washed up dead on local beaches.

The seals were first reported Monday in Saco.

City Parks and Recreation Department Director Ryan Sommer says eight washed up on the beach at Kinney Shores, and three others were found at Bayview. He says 10 of the seals were pups.

Sommer says a volunteer with the nonprofit Marine Mammals of Maine examined and photographed the seals before the city public works department removed them from the beach.

It is unclear what caused the seals' deaths.

