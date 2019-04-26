PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of Maine veterans headed for the nation’s capital Friday morning as Honor Flight Maine kicks off its biggest year yet.

The first of four trips of about 50 veterans and their chaperones the Portland Jetport to visit the war memorials in honor of their service.

RELATED: Third statewide Honor Flight Maine Telethon helps sends veterans to Washington D.C.

102-year-old Eugene Walsh was one of the.

“I’ve been around as long as I guess the law allows,” Walsh joked. “I’m going to get it in before I go!”

Walsh, who served in World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam, is going on the trip with his son.

“It’s just a pleasure to cooperate with people who want to do good,” Walsh said.

RELATED: 2018 Honor Flight Maine telethon raises more than $179K

The trips are completely funded by donations.

Last year the NEWS CENTER Maine Honor Flight Maine Telethon raised nearly $180,000 to fund the all-expense paid trips.

You can find more information on the organization at HonorFlightMaine.org.