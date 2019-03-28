BRUNSWICK, Maine — Three people were arrested Wednesday evening after police found more than $10,000 worth of crack in a Brunswick apartment.

On March 27 around 6 p.m., MDEA agents and Brunswick Police entered and searched an apartment at 27 Perryman Drive in Brunswick.

During their search, officials found and seized 80 grams of crack cocaine ready for sale in individual packages. They also discovered $4,500 in likely drug proceeds. The street value of the seized crack cocaine was about $10,000, according to Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Five people were in the apartment at the time of the search. Three of these people were arrested, including the apartment's tenant, Desiree Swisher, 36, of Brunswick, and Dale Havens, 39, of Brunswick, and Unique Doughlin, 33, of Bronx, New York.

Doughlin was charged with trafficking in crack cocaine, and Swisher was charged with possession of crack cocaine. Havens was charged with probation violation.

The apartment search followed a few months-long investigation into this crack cocaine distribution group working between New York and Maine. According to McCausland, the group would travel from New York to Maine with large amounts of crack, which was then sold to several apartments in Brunswick.

The three people arrested following the search were taken to Cumberland County Jail. Doughlin's bail was set at $5,000 cash, and Swisher's bail was set at $500 cash. Havens has no bail set because of probation violation.

The two other people in the apartment at the time of the search have not been charged, but the Maine Attorney General's Office is continuing to review the case.