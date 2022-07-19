Child injured on Palace Playland ride at Old Orchard Beach

The Maine fire marshal's office evaluated the ride and determined it passed inspection, but they are continuing to investigate the incident.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 10-year-old child was reportedly injured Saturday on a ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach.

The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department responded to an incident at the Palace Playland around 6 p.m. Saturday, where they found that a 10-year-old boy was reportedly injured from the SuperStar ride, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss wrote in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

The boy suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was conscious and alert when emergency officials arrived at the scene, but he was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Maine fire marshal's office evaluated the ride and determined that it passed inspection. However, they are continuing to investigate the events that led to the incident.