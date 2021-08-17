10-year-old boy in critical condition following ATV crash

According to a warden service spokesman, the boy was driving an ATV without a helmet when he lost control and it rolled over him

TURNER, Maine — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Turner Monday afternoon.

According to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, the boy was driving a Polaris 500 ATV without a helmet in the area of Bean Street when he lost control and the ATV “rolled over him.”

The boy, whose name is being withheld while the crash is under investigation, was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.