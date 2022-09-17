10 people homeless after fire destroys apartment buildings in Bangor

The Red Cross of Maine is working with the 10 displaced tenants to find them a place to stay

BANGOR, Maine — Ten people are homeless after a fire broke out at their apartment building in Bangor Saturday morning, according to Bangor Fire Department officials.

The 2-alarm fire started around 10:40 a.m. at the 4-unit apartment buildings located at 345 Union Street between 62-66 Charles Street, Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery told NEWS CENTER Maine Saturday.

According to Emery, fire was under control in about an hour, and they received mutual aid from multiple nearby departments.

Emery said two tenants were in their apartment when the fire started and called for help after smelling smoke. The tenants escaped their apartments without injury. Firefighters also saved two cats and five kittens, but two other cats died in the fire.

According to Emery, the two apartment buildings sustained extensive damage and are uninhabitable. Red Cross of Maine is working with the 10 displaced tenants to find them a place to stay.