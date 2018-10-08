HOLLIS (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State police and drug agents busted a Hollis residence housing dozens of active and used methamphetamine labs, arresting 10 people in connection with the operation.

Troopers responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a reported drug overdose at 114 Killick Pond Rd., Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said. Police discovered several active one-pot style meth labs inside and secured the scene overnight. MDEA served a search warrant the next morning.

Agents found eight active one-pot meth labs and about 25 used labs inside the home, McCausland said. Chemicals to manufacture meth were also discovered and seized.

Joseph Allman Jr., 54, Joseph Allman III, 34, and Kyle Allman, 31, all from Hollis, were charged with operation of a methamphetamine laboratory, a felony.

Shawn Brown, 35, Sandra Brown, 60, Shelby Morris, 26, Josie Kimball, 28, Derek Berube, 30, and Dillan Libby, 28, all from Hollis, along with 27-year-old Ashley Norton of Limington, were charged with criminal conspiracy, also a felony.

The York County Sheriff's Office, Maine DEP and Hollis Fire/Rescue assisted state police and drug agents.

