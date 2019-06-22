BAR HARBOR, Maine — Around 1 p.m., Maine Forest Rangers said they had responded to an 'aircraft incident' near Mount Desert Island High School Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet sent out by the department, forest rangers are assisting the Bar Harbor fire and police departments with helicopter crew to investigate.

Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett says there are no fatalities. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three people are reported to have been on board.

