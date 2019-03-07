MONTVILLE, Maine — A plane crash in Montville Wednesday evening sent one person to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on July 3, a Cessna 172 aircraft crashed into some trees in Waldo County around 6:30 p.m.

Three people were reportedly on board at the time of the crash, according to the FAA.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine that one person was sent to the hospital.

The FAA said it will investigate the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.