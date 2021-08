Portland police say the Maine Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland fire and police crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a home at 107 Broadway.

Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau told NEWS CENTER Maine one person was found dead in the fire.

Portland police say another person has been taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Maine Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

Crews are diverting traffic in the area.