PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The University of Southern Maine announced a $1 million gift Wednesday to build a new Center for Digital Science and Innovation to prepare students for jobs in the growing fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

The gift comes from Current Chair and former president and CEO of WEX, Michael Dubyak. The center will be named after him.

USM anticipates more than 5,000 jobs in STEM will be created in Maine in the next five to six years.

"We need to make sure there are Maine graduates ready to fill those jobs," said USM president Glenn Cummings.

.@USouthernMaine estimates 5,000 new #STEM jobs will be created in Maine over next 5 years. Dubyak says these improvements for students will make them viable job candidates for tech companies like Wex. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/oHUr5iz1ms — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) October 24, 2018

The center will be devoted to undergraduate and graduate programs in computer science, data analytics, cyber security, computer programming, and math.

The System plans to invite employers to have space in the new state-of-the-art center to work directly with STEM majors and hopefully recruit them. The University System is also encouraging people to vote on a $49 million bond that would help campuses in the system expand facilities.

