SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A man has died after a single car crash in South Portland.

The South Portland Police Department responded to 1122 Broadway around 5:33 p.m. for reports of the crash.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, David Folsom, 39, of South Portland was treated on scene and taken to the hospital but did not survive.

He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact the South Portland Police Department.

Police say speed has been ruled out as a factor, but all other causes require further investigation.