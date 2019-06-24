BANGOR, Maine — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that police say stemmed from a domestic argument and left the two people involved injured.

Albe Lagasse, 51, of Bangor was arrested the morning of Monday, June 24 and charged with elevated aggravated assault, which is a Class A felony. Lagasse was taken to Penobscot County Jail, where his bail was set at $25,000, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Police also released information Monday that this incident between two males stemmed from a domestic argument involving an adult female. Lagasse produced and fired a firearm, and as a result, the victim reportedly returned fire, according to police.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, June 18 at 1702 Union Street near Sprague's Nursery & Garden Center. When police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., they found Lagasse with a gunshot wound on his lower leg.

The male who caused Lagasse's leg injury after returning fire reportedly fled the scene. He was found at a home on Everett Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Both individuals were taken by the Bangor Fire Department to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for their injuries.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing, but no further information is available at the time.