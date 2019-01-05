PEMBROKE, Maine — A person was killed Wednesday in a truck crash along Route 214 in Pembroke, state police said.

The crash happened mid-morning and a team of troopers was sent to the scene to investigate.

Route 214 is also known as Ayers Junction Road.

Pembroke is located in Washington County about five to six miles from the marine U.S.-Canada border and 30 miles north of Machias.

State police did not immediately say whether any other vehicles or people were involved, nor were any further details regarding the crash released.